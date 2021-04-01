Nancy Killmon Mapp, 78, wife of the late Eugene Bruce Mapp and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at The Citadel at Nassawadox. A native of Exmore, she was the daughter of the late Ben Killmon and Gladys Beach Ward of Exmore. She was a member of Exmore Baptist Church, the Ladies of the Moose and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW.

In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by her daughter, Lisa B. Hagan and her husband, Calvin, of Exmore; a sister, Deborah Ward Kellam and her husband, Donnie, of Exmore; a brother, Kenneth Ward and his wife, Pam, of Franktown, VA; two grandchildren, David Hagan and his wife, Heather, United States Air Force and April Hagan of Manassas, VA and two great-grandchildren, Jace, and Keerah Hagan.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

