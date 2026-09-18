Nancy Hill

Mrs. Nancy A. Hill, 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Parksley, VA on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Born in Virginia Beach, VA on December 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Florence Hill. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, William Kelley “Bill” Hill.

For several years, Nancy worked at the Accomack County Commissioner of Revenue’s Office in Accomac before joining her mother full-time at her beauty shop. After her mother passed away, Nancy opened a small salon in her own home.

Nancy loved to go dancing with her first husband. They spent many weekends dancing and competing in contests, bringing home prizes that included televisions, mini vacations, and even cash. Her love of dancing continued and flourished when she met Bill. When Bill was offered early retirement, Nancy closed her salon so they could enjoy more time together. They loved going fishing and camping whenever they could. Over the years, Nancy and Bill enjoyed seasonal campsites on the Eastern Shore and in Florida. Nancy was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the Order of the Eastern Star and was grateful for the many friendships and memories made over the years. She also cherished family vacations to Pennsylvania. While away, she especially looked forward to gathering in the hotel lobby to play cards with her family.

Nancy loved riding along with the delivery drivers for Floral Express and Gifts. When she could no longer tag along, she enjoyed sitting in her recliner at the flower shop watching Heartland. Her chair sat just behind the counter, giving her the perfect place to chat with customers as they came in to order flowers. When Nancy was no longer able to go to the flower shop, she spent her days enjoying the comforts of home with her wonderful caregivers.

Nancy and her family were so blessed to have the care and support provided by Calissa Cropper, Sadra Warrington, Calithia Hickman, C’Antea (CeeCee) Cropper, Doreen Simmons, Tyshon Davis, Shenia Edwards, Mareeta Payton, and Melissa Davis.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Donna Faye Phillips (Parks) of Parksley and Alisa G. Bishop (David) of Oak Hall VA; her grandchildren, Jessica Bonniwell (Jeremy), Karrie E. Phillips, Alysen Ford (Kent), and Shelby Powers (David); and her great grandchildren, McKoy Bonniwell, Paityn and Leland Ford, Grady and Della Powers, and Jackson Clark.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the John W. Taylor Cemetery on Monday, September 21, 2026 at 4:00 p.m., with The Reverend Mark Layne officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Karrie Kares Project (payable to Karrie Phillips), P.O. Box 1856, Parksley, VA 23421, which supports the FoodBank and Blessing Barn (Blessing Barn Amazon Link); or to the Onley Recreation Association (payable to ORA), P.O. Box 736, Onley, VA, 23418, which supports McKoy’s swim team, The Onley Skimmers.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.