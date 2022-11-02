A memorial service for Nancy Hart of Chestertown, Md., will be held Saturday at 2PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Chestertown, Md.
