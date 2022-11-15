Funeral services for Mr. Watson Dutton III of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Joyce Hinmon Bagwell of Temperanceville
October 16, 2019
Mr. Stewart Jenkins
February 4, 2022
Phillip Santiago
January 17, 2019
Mrs. Jereline Watson-Richardson
February 21, 2022
Local Conditions
November 16, 2022, 2:30 am
Cloudy
56°F
56°F
7 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 99%
wind speed: 7 mph SW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 am
sunset: 4:51 pm
8 hours ago
Suspect apprehended in Tuesday afternoon high speed chase - Shore Daily NewsThe suspect in a high speed chase that began in Cheriton was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon in Pocomoke City. According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, a traffic stop for the vehicle in...