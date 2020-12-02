Private graveside services for Ms. Shirley V. Bibbins of Parksley, will be conducted Monday at 12PM from Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Quinton E. Giddens
August 1, 2018
Mr. Theodore Charles Defosse, Jr.
November 29, 2017
Charles Richards Fletcher
August 21, 2018
Camille Saunders
October 11, 2019
Local Conditions
December 2, 2020, 6:45 pm
Mostly clear
43°F
43°F
7 mph
real feel: 39°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 55%
wind speed: 7 mph W
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:01 am
sunset: 4:44 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
2 hours ago
Join Bill LeCato for the weekly replay of the Franktown Jam Radio Show at 7pm tonight with blues, classic rock, alternative country and more! ... See MoreSee Less