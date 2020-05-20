A private funeral service for Ms. Nikitia Powell of Herndon, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 11 AM at St. Mark United Methodist Church, Oaksville, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at St. Mark Church Cemetery, Oaksville, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
