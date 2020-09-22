Funeral services for Ms. Mildred Bryant of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Tammie Wise will be officiating. Interment will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Patrick C. “Buddy” Boole
December 17, 2018
Lorna Purnell
September 6, 2019
Linda Ann Wharton of Salisbury
June 4, 2020
Ms. Shynita Matthews
July 10, 2019
Local Conditions
September 22, 2020, 7:42 pm
Sunny
67°F
67°F
4 mph
real feel: 65°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 38%
wind speed: 4 mph WNW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 6:59 pm