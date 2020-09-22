Funeral services for Ms. Mildred Bryant of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Tammie Wise will be officiating. Interment will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.