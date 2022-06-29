Funeral services for Ms. Marie Doizin of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Waldo Charles officiating. Interment will be in the Parksley Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed at www.cooperandhumbles.com
