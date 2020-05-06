Private graveside services for Ms. Madeleine Labranche of Parksley, will be conducted Friday at
10 AM from the Parksley Cemetery, Parksley, VA, with Jean Emmanuel officiating.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be
attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
