A graveside service for Ms. Janice Marline Davis of Painter will be held Saturday, March 6th at 1:00 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Painter. Viewing will be Saturday from 12:00 until 1:00 at the cemetery. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Keith Matthews Funeral Home, Norfolk, Va.
Related Posts
Teresa East Gladden
March 12, 2018
Billy Lee Greer
October 30, 2018
George F. Harmon
May 2, 2018
Margie Silverthorn Aydelotte of Pocomoke City
September 25, 2019
Local Conditions
March 4, 2021, 3:47 pm
Sunny
52°F
52°F
9 mph
real feel: 51°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 40%
wind speed: 9 mph NNW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:30 am
sunset: 6:00 pm
38 minutes ago
Eastern Shore Rural Health/Eastern Shore Health District COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Saturday March 6 - Shore Daily NewsEastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. and the Eastern Shore Health District will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Nandua High School – by appointment only – all day...