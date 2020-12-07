Jaime Catherine Starkey, 44, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Nashville, NC, passed away at her home on November 30, 2020, as a result of a long and difficult struggle with alcoholism.

Born November 3, 1976, she is the beloved daughter of Steve and Eve Starkey of Nashville. Jaime was raised in Onancock, VA, attended Pensacola Christian College and then Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN, from where she earned her B.A. in Graphic Design. Jaime worked in Nashville, TN, then in Cookeville, TN. She was a graphic design artist, active in Alcoholics Anonymous, and enjoyed expressing herself through art, and playing piano.

In addition to her parents, Jaime is survived by her partner, Alex Caldwell of Jacksonville; her brother, Jeremy Starkey and his wife Katherine, and niece and nephew, Cara Starkey and Grant Starkey, all of Suffolk, VA; and her beloved dog Sadie. She was the granddaughter of maternal grandparents, the late C. Brooks and Ruth Hickman Russell, formerly of East Point, Onancock, and paternal grandparents, the late Donald and Doris Starkey, formerly of Chesapeake, VA.

There will be a graveside service at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, VA, on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jaime’s name to Grace Home, Hebron Colony, PO Box 407, Santee, SC 29142, a rehab facility for substance abuse.

Memory tributes may be shared with Jaime’s family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

