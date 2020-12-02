Private graveside services for Ms. Georgia M Davis, also known as “Penny” of Greenbush, will be conducted Saturday at 9AM from the First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville, with Rev. Jazmine Brooks officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
