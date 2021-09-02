Private graveside services for Ms. Betty Haggins Gray, will be conducted Saturday at 4PM from the Gaskins A.M.E. Chapel Church Cemetery, Savageville, with Bishop David Sabatino officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
