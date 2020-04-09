Virginia Taylor Killmon, 90, of Cashville, wife of the late James Cecil Killmon, passed away on April 9, 2020 at her residence.

Born on June 21, 1929 in Cashville, she was the daughter of the late John Hamilton Taylor and Blanche Parker Taylor. Virginia worked at the previous R&G Shirt Factory and was a member of Onancock Baptist Church. She loved birds, gardening, sewing, knitting and quilting.

She is survived by a daughter, Christine A. Rhoads of Salisbury, MD; two sons, James Hamilton Ayres of Chincoteague and Carl Albert Ayres of Modest Town; a step-daughter, Kim Saunders; a sister, Marjorie T. Evans of Cashville; a brother, Robert G. Taylor of Cashville; seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Heather, Meredith, Taylor, Erin, Hannah and Ryan; thirteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.

Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Davis and a brother, Harry Albert Taylor.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

