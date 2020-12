A private graveside service for Mrs. Virginia Savage of Exmore, Va., will be held today (Wednesday, December 30) at 1 PM from the gravesite at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Franktown, Va. A public viewing will be held this morning from 11:30 until 12:30 at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home in Exmore. Pastor Wilbert Adams will be the eulogist.

Services are provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.

.