Funeral services for Mrs. Vanessa Allen of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 2:30 PM at St. James United Methodist Church, Westover, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.