Funeral services for Mrs. Tyvette Lavolia Brown of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Bishop Butts will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, North Division Street, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
