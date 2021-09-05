Sylvia Johnson Sherwood, 75, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 3, 2021. She was the devoted wife of Bobby Sherwood for 58 years. Bobby and Sylvia lived in a loving home in Greenbush, VA, where the door was always open to all, especially for dumpling dinners on Sunday afternoons.

Sylvia and Bobby have three daughters, Karen Darden and her husband, Tim, of Melfa, VA, Bobbie Jo Whitaker and her husband, Joey, of Chesapeake, VA, and Ann Pruitt and her husband, Jack, of Belle Haven, VA. Sylvia considered her greatest treasures on earth to be her grandchildren, which she proudly shared to anyone with whom she came in contact. Her grandchildren, Taylor and Hope Whitaker, Rachel Darden and Caleb and Noah Pruitt simply adored her.

Sylvia was born and raised in Southside Chesconnessex, VA and was the daughter of the late Maxwell and Emma Johnson. She grew up in a large family and was predeceased by her brothers, Tommy Johnson, Biddy Johnson, David Johnson, Phillip Johnson and her sisters, Margaret Johnson and Nancy Fisher. Her loving sister, Ellen Turner and husband Allen and her brother, Jimmy Johnson, along with sisters-in-law, Shirley Lewis and Brenda Cherrix, continued to share special moments with her up until her call to heaven. Sylvia had numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she held dear to her heart.

Sylvia loved her church, Calvary United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was often known to deliver a message when called upon. She loved to share her love for Jesus and was a caretaker to many. Her big heart and quick wit made her a joy to be around.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Liberty Cemetery on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverends Elizabeth Freund and Wayne Johnson officiating. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the family requests those attending wear masks. A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be planned once it is safe to gather.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sylvia’s memory may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1254, Parksley, VA 23421.

