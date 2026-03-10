Mrs. Susan Norris

March 10, 2026
A memorial service for Susan Norris, of Chincoteague, will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Saturday morning at 11.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Theological Seminary (utsnyc.edu/alums/donate/); Episcopal Relief and Development (episcopalrelief.org); The Nature Conservancy (preserve.nature.org); or Grace Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church (gracestpaul.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

