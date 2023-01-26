Funeral services for Mrs. Sudie Gatling of Pooler, Georgia, formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
