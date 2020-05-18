Mrs. Stella “Ann” Lescallette Bowden, 68, beloved wife of Wilbur Lewis Bowden and a resident of Captain’s Cove, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 2, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Walter Clifton Lescallette and Della Ann Greene Lescallette.

Ann was a longtime member of Union United Methodist Church and a devoted member, and past president, of the North Accomack Ruritan Club. Her career as Friendship Coordinator for Hecht’s Department Store fit Ann’s personality perfectly, as she was well known for her positive attitude, ability to bring people together, and expertise in celebrating their accomplishments. She was also a professional photographer who enjoyed celebrating with friends and family through events, large and small. On December 11, 1970, Ann married her soulmate and best friend at the age of 18. She and Wilbur shared a beautiful and blessed life together, and nothing brought her more happiness than her family and those she considered family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their daughters, Elizabeth Ann Coulthard and her husband, James, and their children, Victoria Ann Coulthard and James Walter-Lewis Coulthard, and Christina Ann McQuaid and her husband, Roderick, and their children, Kaitlyn Sue Ellen Ann McQuaid and Roderick Lewis Xavier McQuaid, all of which reside in Captain’s Cove; her sister, Nancy Sue Lescallette of Fleetwood, PA; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the Union Greenbackville Cemetery.

Contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418, for the loving care they provide every day.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

