Ms. Shirley Burton of Cheriton, Virginia transitioned Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her home in Cheriton, Virginia.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, March 13, 2021 at African Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with Reverend George Holmes officiating.

It is the desire of the Burton family that you keep them in your prayers and thoughts.

The family of the late Ms. Shirley Burton has entrusted her final care to the staff of Cornish Funeral Home.

