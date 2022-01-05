Private funeral services for Mrs. Shirley E. Scott of New Church, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Terry L. Cropper, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the New Beginnings U M. Church Cemetery, Wattsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
