Private funeral services for Mrs. Shirley E. Mable of Painter, will be conducted Wednesday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Min. Veronica Mable officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
