Mrs. Shirley Ann Lewis, 86, beloved wife of the late Harry W. “Dink” Lewis, of Tasley, VA, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. Shirley was a recent resident of Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock.

A native of Leemont, VA, she was born January 28, 1936, and was the daughter of Alfred Lee Satchell, and Viola and John Sherwood. Shirley was an operator and Administrative Assistant with the former C&P Telephone Company, and faithful active member of Drummondtown United Methodist Church where she gladly assisted in many capacities through the years.

Survivors include a sister, Brenda Cherrix of Pocomoke, MD; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Sherwood of Greenbush, VA; many nieces and nephews, including Ann Pruitt, Karen Darden, Bobbie Jo Whitaker, Pam Killmon, Tracy Cunha, Ryan Cherrix, and Ashley Adams; Susie Smith and Peggy Holloway who were special longtime close friends, and companion Carol Hammer, all of whom helped provide assistance for Shirley whenever needed. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Robert Keith Lewis; a sister, Nancy Justis; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Sherwood.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams=Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastors Jonathan Carpenter and Betty Marshall officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service, and a private interment will be held in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Shirley’s name may be made to Drummondtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 267, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

