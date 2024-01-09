Mrs. Sharon Vivian Bowden of Atlantic

Mrs. Sharon Vivian Bowden, 83, passed away at her home in Atlantic, VA on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Born July 16, 1940 in Salisbury, MD and raised in Berlin, MD, she was the only child of the late Levin Maxwell Quillen and Olga Vivian Venable Quillen.

Sharon graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, class of 1958. While working on the Ocean City, MD boardwalk that summer fate led her to a handsome Coast Guardsman, Newman Bowden. During their courtship, Sharon attended Strayer Business College in Baltimore, MD while working at Standard Accident Insurance Company. On July 6, 1959, she and Newman were married and started a family soon after while traveling to various duty stations around the country. In 1970, they made their final move to Atlantic to be closer to family. Often one to entertain family and friends, Sharon enjoyed sewing, cooking, games, puzzles, NASCAR, and she loved everything about Christmas. Sharon was happiest when surrounded by loved ones, including her animals, as she was never without a pet. Though her presence will be greatly missed, she will live on in the many treasured memories shared.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of nearly 65 years, Newman Daniel Bowden; children, John M. Bowden (Dawn M. Bloodsworth) of Parksley, VA and Lori L. Hendershot (David J. Hendershot) of Bloxom, VA; and brother-in-law, Ken Bowden (Ginger) of Seaford, VA. In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Charles P. and Edna Massey Venable and paternal grandparents, John O. and Bertie Scott Quillen.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Maury Enright officiating. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville, VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com); Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 207, Atlantic, VA 23303; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.