Mrs. Sandra Wheatley King, 73, of Tangier Island, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church at 1 PM. Pastors Edward Pruitt and Charles “Chuck” Parks will officiate. A visitation will be held Saturday evening at the church from 6-8 PM. Interment will be in Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, Tangier, Va. 23440; or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Eastern Shore (HPCES) at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/riverside. Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.