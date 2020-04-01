A private family viewing for Mrs. Ruth Walker of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday from 12 noon until 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury, Md. A private interment will be held at Flower Hill Cemetery, Eden, Md. There will be no public viewing due to the Covid-19 situation. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.