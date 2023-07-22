Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Parks Crockett of Onley will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon at 2, with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

To honor Ruth’s commitment to education and appreciation of our emergency responders, please consider donating school supplies for the upcoming school year or contributing to a local volunteer fire department of your choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.