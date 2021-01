Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Hilda Forney of Seaford, DE, formerly of the Eastern Shore, will be conducted from the graveside at the Mount Holly Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon at 2, with the Reverend Scott Conn officiating.

Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Laurel Wesleyan Church, 30186 Seaford Road, Laurel, DE 19956 or online at www.laurelwesleyan.org.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes. com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.