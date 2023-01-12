Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Coston Woods of New York, formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11:30 AM at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
