Mrs. Rose Moore

September 4, 2023
 |
Obituaries

A service to celebrate the life of Rose Moore, of Onley, will be held at Onley United Methodist Church on Saturday morning at 11, with The Reverend James Canody officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Eastern Shore Community College Foundation, 29316 Lankford Highway, Melfa, VA 23410 (https://es.vccs.edu/about/escc-foundation/donate/), or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (https://parkinson.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

