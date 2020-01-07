Mrs. Rosalie Young, 86, of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Born March 31, 1933, in Oyster, VA, she was the daughter of the Edith Reynolds Crumb and Charles William Crumb and loving wife of 66 years of George Willis Young. She is survived by her three daughters, Sally Williams (Doug), Suzanne Conrow (Jimmy Kelly), Karen Foley (Jack); her three grandchildren, Whitney Turner (Aaron), Tye Burns (Brittany), and Elizabeth Richardson; two great–grandchildren, Finley James Turner and Sutherlyn Young Burns; two brothers, John and Gene Crumb; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Norma Louise Crumb, and step-brothers, George and Ned Doughty.

A Northampton High School graduate, she attended Madison College before marrying and starting a family. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, gardening, and being “Nana”.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church with Reverends Mikang Kim and Jeff Conrow officiating. Interment will be private in Belle Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Northampton Free Library, 7745 Seaside Road, Nassawadox, VA 23413.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

