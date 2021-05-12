A private funeral service for Mrs. Rosalie Corbin of Philadelphia, Pa., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at Mills Memorial Baptist Church, Salisbury, Md. A private viewing will be held Saturday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
