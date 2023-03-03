FSF Mrs. Rochelle B. Ndiongue of Frederick, MD, granddaughter of Mrs. Dorothy Taylor White of Bayside, will be conducted Tuesday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Morris Allmond officiating. Interment will be in the Metropolitan Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 1 to 2PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com. She will be remembered at the granddaughter of Mrs. Dorothy Taylor White of Bayside.