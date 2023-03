https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDcJiamY9N8

MORNING GOLD: Since it is Friday, I am ending the week with a heartfelt thought highlighted with humor. Here's to the happy people who bring light in our lives.I backed up the gold thought with Little Big Town's song Happy People(listen here:Happy people don't cheatHappy people don't lieThey don't judge, or hold a grudge, don't criticizeHappy people don't hateHappy people don't steal'Cause all the hurt sure ain't worth all the guilt they'd feelIf you wanna know the secretCan't buy it, gotta make itYou ain't ever gonna be itBy takin' someone else's awayNever take it for grantedYou don't have to understand itHere's to whatever puts a smile on your faceWhatever makes you happy peopleHappy people don't failHappy people just learnDon't think they're above the push and shoveThey just wait their turnThey always got a hand, or a dollar to spareKnow the golden rule, what you're goin' throughEven if they never been thereIf you wanna know the secretCan't buy it, gotta make itAnd you ain't ever gonna be itBy takin' someone else's awayNever take it for grantedYou don't have to understand itHere's to whatever puts a smile on your faceWhatever makes you happy peopleIf these days ain't always easy to findThey're the ones that you want standing by your sideNo time for greed, if they need some, give 'em a sliceAnd we'll all be happy peopleWell life is shortAnd love is rareAnd we all deserve to be happy while we're here