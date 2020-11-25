Mrs. Robin Melton Hickman, 78, of Onancock, VA, former longtime resident of Concord Wharf, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home. Born November 23, 1941 in Beltsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Alvis Kermit Melton and Elinor Lee Griffith Melton.

Following high school, Robin attended the University of Mary Washington, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education. She loved teaching and often spoke of her first career teaching middle school, particularly her time at Cheriton School where she rewarded good behavior and grades with a ride home in her convertible Mustang. She was a frequent substitute and volunteer at Broadwater Academy and continued sharing her loved of reading by volunteering with the Literacy Council and UNA Familia. In addition to her many years as an educator, Robin worked part time as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service, serving in the Willis Wharf, VA and Melfa, VA offices. Robin was one of the founding members of Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore, a member of the Ye Accawmacke Garden Club, a devoted member of the Episcopal Church, and enjoyed playing bridge and was grateful for the many friendships made through various bridge clubs over the years. She enjoyed baking and reading, and loved playing games with her granddaughters, Ellie and Anne, both of whom she very much adored.

Robin is survived by her husband of 52 years, Milton T. “Buddy” Hickman, Jr. of Onancock; their daughter, Susan H. Mason and her husband, John E. Mason III; granddaughters, Eleanor D. “Ellie” Mason and Anne T. Mason, all of Accomac, VA; brother-in-law, Thomas A. Hickman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Joan E. Melton, Marianne M. Goetting and her husband, Thomas, Peter W. Melton, and Michael T. Melton; and sister-in-law, Dickye P. Hickman.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Robin’s caretakers, Connie Williams and Brenda Harmanson, whose love, compassion, and care was limitless over the last several years.

A graveside service will be held at the Belle Haven Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions in Robin’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore’s Own Arts Center, P.O. Box 147, Belle Haven, VA 23306 (www.esoartscenter.org/donate/) or to the University of Mary Washington, UMW Office of University Advancement, Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (www.giving.umw.edu).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.