Mrs. Polly Northam Travis, 86, wife of the late Cecil Edward Travis and a resident of Hallwood, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her daughter’s home, with her family by her side. Born October 1, 1935 in Mappsville, VA, she was the only child of the late Ernest C. “Bud” Northam and Reva “Mae” Byrd Northam.

Polly lived a life defined by her faith in the Lord and devotion to her family. A lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, Polly rarely missed a Sunday service and was always willing to lend a hand when needed. She looked forward to attending hymn sings and revivals and loved to read her bible. Polly treasured time spent with family, especially during the holidays when everyone would gather around her table for one of her delicious meals. She would often spend hours on the phone catching up with friends and family, sharing stories and lots of laughs. Though her presence will be greatly missed, those important to Polly knew how very much she loved them and will continue to celebrate the beautiful soul they adored.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon Travis Taylor of New Church, VA; grandchildren, Travis Marshall of Sanford, VA and Ashley Godfrey of Chincoteague Island, VA; great-grandchildren, Tony Roache and Alexis Piper; as well as many extended family members, including special cousins, JL Hall (Nancy) and Claudie Linton (Pammie); and countless friends.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Danny Shrieves officiating. Interment will follow in the Wessells Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Polly’s memory may be made to Intrepid Hospice, 165 Market Street, Suite A, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.