Paula J. Belote, age 80, of Onancock, VA and Annapolis, MD, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born in Selbyville, DE on February 24, 1939 to the late Ernestine and Albert Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sammy Belote, of Annapolis; daughter, Terry Belote; son, Doug Belote (Rob Landino); sisters, Jean Sturgis, Dorothy Culver, and Charlott Conniff; brother, George Johnson; sister-in-law, Emily Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Wright; and brothers, Louis, Cecil, Charles, and Howard Johnson.

Paula graduated valedictorian, winning the math award, from Onancock High School. She worked as an operator for the former C&P Telephone Company, and later as a bookkeeper, before owning and operating her own business for over 35 years. Her venture began as a Sears Catalog Merchant, which led her to opening a gift and home store, “What’s Your Fancy,” in Parksley, VA. Her accomplishments as a businessowner allowed her to do what she loved most – helping friends and neighbors throughout the community, which she did every day until her retirement at the age of 75.

She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church, in Parksley. Over the years, she selflessly gave her time and talents to her church, as well as to the March of Dimes, the Soroptimist Club of Accomack County, the Greater Parksley Association, and the American Cancer Society – leading and supporting Relay for Life for 20 years.

Paula was always creative – painting, needleworking, sewing, and a great cook. She loved to travel with family across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe.

Always wanting to help other people, she donated her body for Alzheimer’s and other medical research.

Paula was loved greatly by her family, friends, and customers, all of whom are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at Maurice Bistro, in Onancock.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paula’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at https://alz.org.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.