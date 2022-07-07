Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia L. Rogers of Bloxom, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Exmore, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
