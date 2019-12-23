Patricia Denise Pruitt Smith, 68, wife of Francis P. “Pat” Smith and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her residence. A native of Wachapreague, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Coe Pruitt and the late LaBelle Sturgis Pruitt Tyndall. She was a homemaker, attended Exmore Baptist Church and a former member of the Exmore Baptist Church Young Women’s Circle.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by two brothers, Thomas Pruitt and his wife, Brenda Lee, of Melfa, VA, and Keith Pruitt of Exmore; two nephews; and three nieces. She was predeceased by a brother, Tony Pruitt.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

