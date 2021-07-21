Private graveside services for Mrs. Otis O. Strand of Greenbush, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Accomac, with Bishop Brehon Hall officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
