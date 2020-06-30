A graveside service for Mrs. Older Grace Marshall of Horntown, VA will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville, VA. A private family viewing will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM on Saturday at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. Services are being entrusted by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
