A memorial service for Mrs. Norma Halliburton of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 6 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are entrusted to the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
