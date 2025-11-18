Mrs. Neal S. Melvin, 82, wife of the late James “Jay” Charles Melvin and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away on Saturday, October 11, 2025, leaving behind a family who deeply mourns the loss of a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Born on January 17, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, Neal was the daughter of the late Samuel Mason Sprague and Mary Parks Sprague. She was a graduate of Parksley High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Art History from William & Mary. Neal was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Neal began her career as a buyer at Miller & Rhoads Department Store in Richmond, VA, which included an apprenticeship with Perry Ellis. Her career and continued studies later focused on the education and well-being of children. She worked on behalf of families and children as a social worker and community resource coordinator with the Accomack County Department of Social Services. In Northern Virginia, she served as a pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teacher’s assistant.

Neal and Jay retired to Onancock, VA, where they embraced a slower pace of life and the warmth of a close-knit community – a return, for Neal, to her Eastern Shore roots. They cherished their days together on Onancock Creek, surrounded by family and friends, both lifelong and new.

Neal is survived by her two daughters, Wendy Coyle and her husband, Kevin, of Herndon, VA, and Rae Silkey and her husband, Mike, of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Dale Parks and her husband, Wayne, of Accomac, VA; five grandchildren, Megan Coyle, Aidan Coyle, Mason Silkey, McKenna Silkey, and Logan Silkey; and two nephews, Stuart Parks and Les Parks and his wife, Shelly Parks, along with their son, Jager.

A service to celebrate Neal’s life will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the family’s home.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Tasley, VA 23441 (www.foodbankonline.org/give).

