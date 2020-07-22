Private graveside services for Mrs. Nancy L. Topping of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at
1 PM from Adams U. M. Cemetery, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be
attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
