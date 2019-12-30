Meme Mears Mason, wife of the late Albert Brooks Mason and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at her son’s residence. A native of Belle Haven, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. Mears and the late Lucy Taylor Mears. She was a member of Belle Haven United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Albert B. Mason, Jr. and his wife, Audrey, of Sandston, VA, William E. Mason and his wife, Mary, of Birdsnest, VA, and J. Andrew Mason and his wife, Dale Foster, of Keedysville, MD; two brothers, Maxwell Mears of Baltimore, MD, and Bobby Mears and his companion, Shirley, of Pocomoke, MD; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 sisters, Gladys M. Skoogs and Ann Hall, and four brothers, Clarence L. Mears, Jr., Rooker W. Mears, Ernest Ray Mears, and Robert Mears.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Paul Oh officiating. Family will join friends at Doughty Funeral Home Saturday morning from 10 to 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belle Haven United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.

