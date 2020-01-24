Funeral services for Mrs. Maryetta Watsons, known as Pigmeat of Brooklyn, New York, will be held Monday at 11 AM at Star of East Cemetery, Accomac, Va., with Rev. George Holmes officiating. Family and friends may call Sunday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. Burial will be in Star of East Cemetery, Accomac, Va. Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
Related Posts
Mr. Isaiah ‘Zai’ Townsend of Horntown
January 16, 2020
Jacob Giddens
February 20, 2018
Barbara Sampson
March 1, 2018
Fannie Cutler Miles
September 18, 2018
Local Conditions
January 24, 2020, 7:17 pm
Clear
50°F
50°F
9 mph
real feel: 46°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 89%
wind speed: 9 mph E
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:13 am
sunset: 5:17 pm
4 hours ago
If you missed Shore Talk today, take a listen to Bill LeCato and Patty Kellam from ESCC share details about the upcoming Foundation Oyster Roast next Friday, 1/31! We even have a call in from featured musical entertainment Anthony Rosano!
Congratulations to Billy Webb who won a free pair of tickets. ... See MoreSee Less
Shore Talk - The Eastern Shore Community College Foundation Oyster RoastOn today's Shore Talk we had Bill LeCato and Patty Kellam with the Eastern Shore Community College to discuss their Foundation Oyster Roast on Friday, January 31 at the Community College featuring Ant