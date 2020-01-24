Funeral services for Mrs. Maryetta Watsons, known as Pigmeat of Brooklyn, New York, will be held Monday at 11 AM at Star of East Cemetery, Accomac, Va., with Rev. George Holmes officiating. Family and friends may call Sunday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. Burial will be in Star of East Cemetery, Accomac, Va. Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.