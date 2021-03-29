Private funeral services for Mrs. Mary Giddins Justis of Parksley, will be conducted Tuesday at 12 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Evangelist Camesha Handy officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed

virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.