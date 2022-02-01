Mrs. Mary-Ellen Coryell Marsh, 65, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend went to rest with the One who loved her first on Friday, January 21, 2022. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, she was the only daughter welcomed by the late Walter Frank Coryell and Cornelia Faas Coryell Collins on August 14, 1956.

Mary-Ellen began her post high school education at Randolph-Macon College and completed her bachelor’s degree at Loyola University in Baltimore. In 2019, she received a master’s degree in Holocaust and Genocide Studies from Gratz College in Philadelphia, PA. Mary-Ellen taught history for Northampton and Accomack Public Schools for 22 years. She loved children and considered it a great privilege to take part in helping them prepare for their futures.

As fate would have it, a trip to the beach on Assateague Island forever changed her future when a handsome lifeguard caught her eye. She married her soulmate and best friend, Clifton D. “Dru” Marsh, Jr. on July 17, 1977, and together, they built a beautiful life centered around unconditional love and faith in the Lord. Throughout the first half of their journey as husband and wife they traveled the country while Dru was active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard, ultimately returning to the Eastern Shore. From the moment they met, they made beautiful music together and nothing made Dru happier than hearing Mary-Ellen’s sweet voice alongside him. Their shared passion for both worship and music remained a constant in their lives and in the lives of their children. Over the years, they led services at many different non-denominational churches and always enjoyed spreading the gospel with others.

Mary-Ellen had a special knack for finding the best antiques. She never missed a Saturday yard sale and rarely missed a good auction or estate sale, filling several booths among the Shore’s antique stores with her rare, vintage finds. As a devout Adam Lambert fan, she went to countless concerts and loyally followed his journey as a musician and performer. Though she was grateful for the many joys in her life her greatest blessing was her family, and everything she did and all that she was defined her as a wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Mary-Ellen shared a special bond with her big brother, Walter, who remained a constant and loving support to her since the day she was born. She was the kind of mom who always knew just what to say and how to make each of her children and grandchildren feel especially loved. She went out of her way to make birthdays and holidays special for all and religiously held a monthly dinner so everyone could gather and spend time together. Mary-Ellen would want those who grieve her earthly presence to be comforted by the Lord and His word…until we meet again.

In addition to her husband of 44 years, she is survived by her children, Maaike Miriam Swift and her husband, Eric, of Greenbackville, VA, Jamie Loraine LeCates-Brown and her husband, Garrett, of Painter, VA, Meghan Elizabeth Zelkowitz and her husband Aaron of Elkridge, MD, Jared Guy Marsh and his wife, Claire, of Painter, VA, and Jesse Matthew Marsh of Wachapreague, VA; brother, Walter Thomas Frederick Coryell and his wife, Mary, of Chestertown, MD; grandchildren, Mia, Ethan, Desiree, Jordan, Hayes, Deaglan, and Marina; two nieces; five nephews; as well as many other extended family members and countless friends. Other than her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Cameron.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Church of God on Chincoteague Island, VA on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. The service may also be viewed via zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8757125601?pwd=Z051aVVXS0hKL0EvbXF3bHRacHdrQT09.

Contributions in Mary-Ellen’s memory may be made to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, P.O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501-2156 (www.chkd.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.