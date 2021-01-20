Mrs. Marjorie Pryor Annis, 92, wife of the late Stuart Annis and a resident of Guilford, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA.

Born June 7, 1928 in Southside Chesconnessex, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Pryor and Ethel May Lewis Pryor. Marjorie was a graduate of Parksley High School, and retired from R&G Shirt Factory and Parksley Apparel. She attended Independent Pilgrim Church, and proudly lived a Christian life.

She is survived by her grandson, William Rodney Annis and his wife Carol, of Clam, VA; step-grandsons, Justin Davenport and Jason Ward; great-granddaughter, Renae Williams and her husband Christopher; great-great-grandchildren, Maria Nicole, Christopher, Jr., Aubrey Ann, and Emily Elizabeth Williams, all of Salisbury, MD; a half-brother, Wallace Evans and his wife Willa of Aston, PA; devoted in-laws; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased a son, Larry Stuart Annis.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley, Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Wayne Asbury officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Independent Pilgrim Church, 19422 Greenbush Road, Greenbush, VA 23357.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

